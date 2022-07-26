Birthday Club
Information event being held for Dec. 10 tornado victims in Dawson Springs

Dawson Springs after December 10 tornadoes.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Many are still trying to sort through issues that arose during the December 10 tornadoes in western Kentucky.

There’s an information event Tuesday night for those who need help to talk with officials and apply for possible assistance.

Several groups will be there, including Hopkins County Adult Education, Habitat For Humanity, Red Cross, Kentucky Legal Aid, Pennyrile Area Development District and many more.

That’s from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Industrial Park in Dawson Springs.

