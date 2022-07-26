Ind. Republican lawmakers close to advancing abortion ban bill in special session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Republican lawmakers have narrowly advanced a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state, despite opposition from abortion-rights supporters and anti-abortion activists.

Abortion opponents say the proposal as too lenient with its exceptions and lacks enforcement teeth.

Chants from abortion opponents such as, “Let their heart beat,” could be heard Tuesday as a committee wrapped up two days of testimony.

Republicans who dominate the state Legislature were not in agreement, with a top GOP senator voting against the bill and lamenting “near impossibility of threading the perfect needle” on the issue during a short special legislative session.

