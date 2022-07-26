Birthday Club
Green River District reports 1,002 new COVID cases over last week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 1,002 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 58 more cases than the week prior.

There were 406 in Daviess County, 243 in Henderson County, 127 in Union County, 84 in Ohio County, 57 in Webster County, 55 in McLean County and 30 in Hancock County.

Officials say there was one COVID-19 death. They say that was a Daviess County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between July 18 and July 24.

Kentucky COVID map last updated on July 22.
