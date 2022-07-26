Green River District reports 1,002 new COVID cases over last week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 1,002 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 58 more cases than the week prior.

There were 406 in Daviess County, 243 in Henderson County, 127 in Union County, 84 in Ohio County, 57 in Webster County, 55 in McLean County and 30 in Hancock County.

Officials say there was one COVID-19 death. They say that was a Daviess County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between July 18 and July 24.

Kentucky COVID map last updated on July 22. (Kentucky Department for Public Health)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.