City of Henderson to receive nearly $156k grant to help boost tourism

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say the city of Henderson will be receiving a grant to help boost it’s tourism.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that $75 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will go towards helping address impacts of COVID-19 on Kentucky’s tourism industry.

Officials say Henderson will receive almost $156,000 of that funding, which Executive Director of Henderson Tourism Commission, Abby Dixon says is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

”We know that the best way to attract new visitors to come to Henderson to spend their time and their money in our community is to reach a broader audience,” Dixon says. “So we will be able to use this money to market to audiences that we have not been able to market to in the past.”

Dixon also says tourism is a huge economic engine for the commonwealth and Henderson as a community, so the more visitors they have the more of an economic boost Henderson residents will see.

