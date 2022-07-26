Child dies after being trapped in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say three-year-old Ophelia Young was trapped in a home on the 400 block of East Michigan Street on July 22.

Family describes Ophelia as vibrant, with a personality that was fun-loving, charismatic and silly.

She was upstairs when the fire broke out, and she was hiding because she was scared.

According to the Marion County Coroner, Ophelia died on Monday at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Her grandfather, Ronald Young says the family is hurting right now, but they’re glad Ophelia isn’t.

“Words, words can’t explain how the family’s feeling. She’s in God’s arms now, and we know she’s not in no pain,” says Ronald.

Ronald says there is a silver lining amongst the pain.

Ophelia’s parents decided to allow their little girl to be an organ donor.

That’s a decision that Ronald says makes him even more proud of his granddaughter.

“As tragic as it is, they all chose to give another child a chance to grow up and have a childhood, and grow up to be an adult,” says Ronald.

Ronald says that both he, as well as her mom and dad, knew how important that decision was, and what an impact it could have.

“It’s a very great feeling to know, and I know it’s hard, and I’m sure every time I walk down the street and go into Wal-Mart and see a child, that thought’s always going to be in your mind,” says Ronald, “is that the one that she touched? Did she change that life?”

He says the process is quick, and they’re already working to match her with potential recipients.

“At this time with the organ donations and everything, she is in God’s hands, and the next step is to get her home so we can actually place her in God’s arms, so he can hold her tight,” says Ronald.

Ronald also says the outreach of support for the family has been incredible, and they’ve had family come from as far away as Texas during this time.

According to a release from the Evansville Fire Department, they believe the cause of the fire was from a child playing with a lighter in the home.

