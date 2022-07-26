Central High School football enters new season with fresh eyes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school football is right around the corner and teams have already hit the weight rooms and fields, including the Central Bears.

The historically dominant football program saw a bit of a rough patch, finishing with a 2-8 record last season, but as head coach Andy Zirkelbach put it - programs go through ebbs and flows, and while there are only a handful of seniors, he says the entire roster came into the summer with the desire to lead.

Zirkelbach enters his second season at the helm with fresh eyes and a completely new roster.

“It’s pedal to the medal this year,” Zirkelbach says. “Last year was a lot of learning, getting to know people and feeling our way through it and this year we have more of a defined approach entering because we know who are kids are, as far as the older kids, and what their capabilities are. It’s been exciting to see our older kids evolve and develop and the younger kids following suit.”

Central senior wide receiver, Luke Pokorney says that his focus is on the new season ahead and leaving this past season behind.

“First of all, you got to wipe last year off,” Pokorney. “Got to come with a bigger, better mentality. You just got to think that you’re the best team out there, you’re the best player, nobody’s better than you, as soon as you step onto that field you don’t stop till the whistle blows. I think that’s what we’re capable of doing.”

Central sophomore quarterback, Zaylen Price says he’s proud to be a part of the team.

“We’ve been doing 7-on-7′s just trying to get better with scrimmages and stuff, seeing what we’re working with, see what we can do this season,” Price says. “Just proud to be here.”

The Bears kick off their schedule August 19 with Mater Dei on their home turf.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.