Back to School Night in Hopkins Co. happening Tuesday

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Those heading back to class in Hopkins County soon are invited to a Back to School Night.

It’s at the Career and Technology Center on Patriot Drive.

That’s Tuesday night from 4 to 6.

Parents and students will have the chance to learn about programs and resources the district has to offer.

Those students will get a goodie bag with some school supplies and some ice cream.

