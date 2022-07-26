Back to School Night in Hopkins Co. happening Tuesday
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Those heading back to class in Hopkins County soon are invited to a Back to School Night.
It’s at the Career and Technology Center on Patriot Drive.
That’s Tuesday night from 4 to 6.
Parents and students will have the chance to learn about programs and resources the district has to offer.
Those students will get a goodie bag with some school supplies and some ice cream.
