Aaron Biddle named WVC interim head baseball coach

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Wabash Valley College has named Aaron Biddle the Interim Head Baseball Coach.

Biddle replaces Rob Fournier, who stepped down last month as the school’s all-time wins leader.

Biddle has helped WVC to 326 wins, 5 GRAC Championships and 2 World Series appearances since becoming the lead assistant coach for the Warriors in 2016.

“We are very excited to have Aaron Biddle lead the Warrior Baseball team” said WVC Athletic Director Mike Carpenter. “Coach Biddle has 20 years of experience coaching at the College level, including 5 seasons as a Head Coach, and he has been instrumental in the WVC Baseball team’s dominance over the past seven seasons.”

Biddle, before arriving at Wabash Valley, was the Head Baseball Coach at Brescia University, where he led the Bearcats to the 2nd most wins in school history. Biddle also served as an assistant coach at Brescia for 3 seasons and had assistant coaching stops at Kentucky Wesleyan and the University of Texas-Brownsville.

On this interim appointment, Biddle stated, “I’m thankful first and foremost to Coach Fournier for giving me an opportunity to join his staff seven years ago. He’s been such an incredible mentor and an even better friend. I’ll forever be grateful to him.”

In Biddle’s 20 seasons of coaching collegiate baseball, he has coached 41 players who have gone on to sign professional contacts, including two who have reached the Major Leagues.

Coach Biddle continued “I also want to thank Dr. Fowler, Athletic Director Mike Carpenter, and the IECC Board of Trustees for having confidence in me to lead this great program. I’m truly humbled and incredibly excited to carry on [Coach Fournier’s] winning tradition and to continue developing young men here at Wabash Valley College.” As a student-athlete, Biddle played two seasons at Kentucky Wesleyan and earned a B.A. in Sports and Fitness Management. He spent the first two seasons of his time as a collegiate player at St. Catharine College, where he was an integral member of the Patriots 2000 team that finished the season ranked 6th in the Nation.

Biddle is currently an associate scout for the Cleveland Guardians organization.

He and his wife Brittany reside in Mount Carmel with their two dogs Bella and Skittles.

Courtesy of Wabash Valley College

