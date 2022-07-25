Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, and others threw cups from the audience. (Source: Anne Haider)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (CNN) – Kid Rock fans in North Dakota had a violent reaction to the cancellation of his concert Friday night.

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, while others threw cups from the audience.

Promoters at the North Dakota State Fair canceled the show due to the danger posed by high winds. The state fair’s general manager says that the band’s speakers and monitors were swaying in the wind.

Kid Rock tweeted, “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

State fair officials said ticketholders would get full refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathon Johnson
Man arrested for DUI after near accident with officers
ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
Richard Barnes III
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest
Dyllan Amour Mugshot
EPD: Man placed into medically-induced coma following crime spree

Latest News

Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, near Edmonton,...
Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy, abuses in Canada
Back to School Celebration scheduled at Howell Park in Evansville
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
(Source: MGN)
Evansville man sentenced in federal court on gun charge
FILE - Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on...
‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83