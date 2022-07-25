Vanderburgh Co. Fairs kicks off Monday
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Fair kicks off Monday at the fairgrounds off Highway 41.
A lot of events will be happening throughout the week.
A few showcases are set for Monday morning. All buildings will open to the public at 3 with rides starting at 5.
The official fair opening is set for 7.
Miss Vanderburgh County will be crowned on Monday night.
The Michael Ray & Sean Stemaly concert will take place on Wednesday.
The fair wraps up on Saturday with the demolition derby.
Admission is $10 per person. Children nine and under get in for free.
