Vanderburgh Co. Fairs kicks off Monday

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Fair kicks off Monday at the fairgrounds off Highway 41.

A lot of events will be happening throughout the week.

A few showcases are set for Monday morning. All buildings will open to the public at 3 with rides starting at 5.

The official fair opening is set for 7.

Miss Vanderburgh County will be crowned on Monday night.

The Michael Ray & Sean Stemaly concert will take place on Wednesday.

The fair wraps up on Saturday with the demolition derby.

Admission is $10 per person. Children nine and under get in for free.

