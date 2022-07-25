Birthday Club
Unsettled weather will bring much-needed rainfall this week

14 First Alert 7/25 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The northern edge of the Tri-State received several inches of rain Sunday, while the rest of the area picked up between a quarter and 1 inch of rain. A stalled front will wobble back and forth across the area through the week. Each movement will trigger scattered showers and storms. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible each day. The heat wave has retreated for now, and highs each day will climb into the low to mid 80s. It will still be very muggy. Patchy fog will likely develop in rain-soaked areas each morning. Rain chances will taper off by the end of the work week, with sunny and drier conditions Friday -Sunday.

