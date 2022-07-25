Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After the weekend heat advisories, July will finish with a big heat break. Beneficial rains and cooler temps will be the nexus for drought relief for the final week of July. Cloudy to mostly cloudy and not as hot as high temps drop into the lower 80s. A frontal boundary will draw closer sparking a 60% chance of needed showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary storm threat as damaging winds.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning as high temps remain below normal in the mid-80s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as low temps only drop into the mid-70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is another marginal risk for a few thunderstorms. High temps in the mid to upper 80s.

