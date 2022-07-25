Birthday Club
Santa Claus police searching for missing teen

The Santa Claus Police Department says 15-year-old Kendall King has been missing since Thursday.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Santa Claus Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Officials say 15-year-old Kendall King has been missing since Thursday.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers initially responded to a call about a runaway juvenile, and this is an ongoing investigation.

King is described as 5-foot-1, weighs about 120 pounds, as well as has light brown hair and blue eyes.

For those who have seen her or know any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Santa Claus Police Department at 812-937-2340, or Spencer County Dispatch at 812-649-2286.

