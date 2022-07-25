Owensboro boy wins national soap box derby title

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 12-year-old boy from Owensboro is now a driving champion.

On Saturday, Brayden Locher won the 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.

More than 300 boys and girls from across the country competed in the championship finals.

Locher finished with 30 wins this season, and now he returns to Owensboro as a champion.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.