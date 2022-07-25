Ohio Co. Health Dept. holding COVID vaccine clinic as part of state-wide event

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Health Department is participating in a state-wide COVID vaccination event.

Health department officials say they are giving out vaccines on July 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to noon.

It’s happening at the Ohio County Health Center at 1336 Clay Street in Hartford.

Officials say the clinic is for anyone six months and older.

This is part of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ goal to get health departments across the Commonwealth to hold COVID vaccine clinics.

