Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Ohio Co. Health Dept. holding COVID vaccine clinic as part of state-wide event

(john locher | AP)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Health Department is participating in a state-wide COVID vaccination event.

Health department officials say they are giving out vaccines on July 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to noon.

It’s happening at the Ohio County Health Center at 1336 Clay Street in Hartford.

Officials say the clinic is for anyone six months and older.

This is part of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ goal to get health departments across the Commonwealth to hold COVID vaccine clinics.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathon Johnson
Man arrested for DUI after near accident with officers
ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
Richard Barnes III
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest
Dyllan Amour Mugshot
EPD: Man placed into medically-induced coma following crime spree

Latest News

Comedian Jo Koy
Comedian Jo Koy bringing tour to Evansville
On average families spent $840 in 2021
New school year means big spending for back-to-school supplies
New developers taking over 5th & Main project in downtown Evansville
New developers taking over 5th & Main project in downtown Evansville
School supplies.
Henderson Co. Schools’ Readifest event happening Tuesday