Monday Sunrise Headlines 7/25
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s a big day in the Hoosier state. Indiana’s special session is set to begin today. Several items are on the agenda, including abortions and helping Hoosiers with inflation.

Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Wayne County. Troopers say it left a woman and an eight-year-old dead.

Before you head out the door this morning, there are a few traffic alerts to be aware of. Section 1 construction for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing gets underway today.

The Vanderburgh County Fair kicks off today. There are a lot of events happening all week. We’ll break down the fun all throughout Sunrise.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

