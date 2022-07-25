Birthday Club
Mills dominates final weekend to win Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - David Mills has won the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament twice before, but neither time was it in the type of fashion that it was during this year’s iteration.

Mills ran away from the competition in the final weekend, shooting 3-under par at Rolling Hills Golf Course and 2-under par at Evansville Country Club to seal the deal. The North High School and Indiana University graduate finished 17-under par to win by a whopping eight strokes.

“I don’t like to think it’s over until it’s over, so I was grinding away on every shot. Fortunately, I was able to build up a pretty substantial lead at the end, so I could kind of cruise a little bit towards the end, but overall, a lot of good players are in this field, who can catch up to you in a hurry, so you gotta keep the pedal down when you can,” said Mills. “My success from yesterday carried over to today, but the big thing for me, was my long-putting. It was very consistent. I could get the speed right a lot, so I didn’t have too many uncomfortable, little, short putts to make for par.”

Here are the final results from the tournament:

1. David Mills -17

2. Peyton Blackard -9

3. Matt Monroe -6

4. Nathan Hoss -4

5. Walker Beck -2

6. Craig Niemeier E

T7. Caleb Wassmer +1

T7. Zachary Turi +1

T9. Reid Lorey +2

T9. Drew Cahill +2

T9. Spencer Wagner +2

T12. Drew Mathews +3

T12. Matthew Ladd +3

T14. Dave Turpin +5

T14. Cameron Weyer +5

16. Kyle Aiton +6

T17. Eric Orth +7

T17. Mark Wehner +7

T17. Blake Ruckman +7

T17. Eric Brinker +7

