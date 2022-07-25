Birthday Club
Mega Millions lottery ticket now at $810 million

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Monica Watkins and Kenny Perkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mega Millions jackpot is continuing to rise in the record books.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing did not produce a ticket matching all six winning numbers.

This let it roll over once more to now at least $810 million, with the next drawing happening Tuesday night.

[Related Story: Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends]

The cash option for the big prize is currently at $470.1 million. There are now only three bigger jackpots that have ever been won in any lottery game.

Two were Mega Millions, both over a billion dollars in 2018 and 2021.

A $1.5 billion dollar Powerball jackpot is the world record, set in January 2016.

HCC student center demo set for next month
