Kruger captures first ITF title at Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ashlyn Kruger captured her first ITF Title in the Women’s Hospital Classic defeating the five seed Sachia Vickery 6-3, 7-5 in a well fought match. Krueger started out the match down 3-0 and then worked through her early match nerves and came back and won six games straight. The second set Vickery took an early lead at 4-1 and Krueger again fought back for the win.

