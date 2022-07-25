Birthday Club
Ind. lawmakers holding special session to discuss several bills, including abortion

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana’s special session is set to begin Monday.

Indiana Senate Republicans rolled out three bills last week.

Senate Bill 1 would limit abortion but provide several exceptions.

This includes preventing “permanent impairment of the life of the mother.” Another is if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest.

Access to the morning after pill or other methods of birth control would not be affected.

Another bill focuses on funding programs for women who cannot become pregnant, are pregnant, new moms, babies and their families.

Lastly, Senate Bill 3 would help Hoosiers with inflation, but a tax refund is not included.

The bill also suspends the increase to the gas tax and special fuel tax.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

