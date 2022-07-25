Henderson Co. Schools’ Readifest event happening Tuesday

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools’ Back to School Readifest is set for Tuesday.

It’s happening at the Henderson County Schools’ archery building at 377 Garden Mile Road from 9 a.m. to noon.

School leaders say Readifest aims to make sure all students have access to resources and information to have a successful start to the new year.

This year’s Readifest will include online registration assistance, informational booths from community agencies and school supplies.

We’re told lunch will also be provided.

Officials say a family resource and youth services representative from each school will be there to help parents and students with back to school assistance and information.

