HCC student center demo set for next month

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - College student centers are known as a campus’ hub for students to collaborate and study.

But one college here in the Tri-State is having to tear its center down.

Henderson Community College’s student center will be demolished next month.

HCC’s president, Jason Warren, says the building was declared “beyond its usable life” after an architectural firm study in 2017.

It has not been used the last few years.

Warren says the center was a lot more than just a building.

”I mean there are so many memories in this building for so many people, so many former students they had wonderful times. They played pool, they played ping pong, and they had the grill and the bookstore and so many things. It was really the center of our campus life, and ever since it’s been closed we’ve been trying to reestablish that,” said Warren.

Warren says the demolition of the student center is estimated to be a three week long project, beginning in mid-August.

