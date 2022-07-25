Birthday Club
Former WFIE sports anchor dies at age 65

Mark Howard
Mark Howard(Photo courtesy of Mark Howard's Facebook Page)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Longtime sports anchor and radio host Mark Howard died at age 65 on Sunday.

He spent 20 years as a sports anchor for channel 5 in Nashville and 20 years with a radio station there, 104.5 the Zone.

Howard also spent 16 years on the Wake Up Zone with Kevin Ingram alongside former Tennessee Titan Frank Wycheck.

Before his time in Nashville, Howard was a sports anchor at WFIE in the 80′s.

He is survived by his wife and son Jack.

