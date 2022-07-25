Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville school receives $3k donation for new student resources

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville School has received a donation to help better the lives of their students.

Lodge Community School received a $3,000 donation by way of a partnership with Anthem Insurance Company and EVSC.

The community school will now be able to provide resources to students that they are unable to provide themselves.

Officials say the donation will fund supplies for classes like music, PE, art and home-economics.

Principal, Amy Bonenberger says she was “thrilled” after receiving the donation.

”I think you have to think about positive self esteem when resources are available and kids can do something that they otherwise couldn’t do, that makes a huge difference,” Bonenberger says. “Having things available for them will certainly boost their self esteem.”

Bonenberger also says she would love to have more community partners.

For those interested in becoming a community partner, you can email Bonenberger at amy.bonenberger@evsck12.com.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathon Johnson
Man arrested for DUI after near accident with officers
Richard Barnes III
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized
Dyllan Amour Mugshot
EPD: Man placed into medically-induced coma following crime spree

Latest News

Residents celebrate grand opening of Jefferson Elementary
Henderson residents celebrate new Jefferson Elementary
Evansville school receives $3k donation for new student resources
Evansville school receives $3k donation for new student resources
Ind. lawmakers holding special session to discuss several bills, including abortion
Ind. lawmakers holding special session to discuss several bills, including abortion
New developers taking over 5th & Main project in downtown Evansville
New developers taking over 5th & Main project in downtown Evansville