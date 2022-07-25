Evansville school receives $3k donation for new student resources

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville School has received a donation to help better the lives of their students.

Lodge Community School received a $3,000 donation by way of a partnership with Anthem Insurance Company and EVSC.

The community school will now be able to provide resources to students that they are unable to provide themselves.

Officials say the donation will fund supplies for classes like music, PE, art and home-economics.

Principal, Amy Bonenberger says she was “thrilled” after receiving the donation.

”I think you have to think about positive self esteem when resources are available and kids can do something that they otherwise couldn’t do, that makes a huge difference,” Bonenberger says. “Having things available for them will certainly boost their self esteem.”

Bonenberger also says she would love to have more community partners.

For those interested in becoming a community partner, you can email Bonenberger at amy.bonenberger@evsck12.com.

