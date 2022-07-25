Evansville man sentenced in federal court on gun charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Michael Dewayne Charles, 33, of Evansville, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on September 26, 2021, a deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the Corner Pocket Bar in Evansville after a report that someone showed a gun in the parking lot.

The deputy says he saw Charles push another mam against an SUV while holding a Kimbro 9mm handgun.

Authorities say he then ran off before he was caught.

They say Charles was interviewed and admitted he held the gun while arguing with his cousin. The pistol was later found to have an obliterated serial number.

Charles is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms due to several prior felony convictions in Vanderburgh County, including sexual battery, burglary, and domestic battery.

Because of his prior convictions, Charles is an Armed Career Criminal under federal law and subject to enhanced penalties for illegally possessing a firearm.

