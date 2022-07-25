Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville man sentenced in federal court on gun charge

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Michael Dewayne Charles, 33, of Evansville, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on September 26, 2021, a deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the Corner Pocket Bar in Evansville after a report that someone showed a gun in the parking lot.

The deputy says he saw Charles push another mam against an SUV while holding a Kimbro 9mm handgun.

Authorities say he then ran off before he was caught.

They say Charles was interviewed and admitted he held the gun while arguing with his cousin. The pistol was later found to have an obliterated serial number.

Charles is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms due to several prior felony convictions in Vanderburgh County, including sexual battery, burglary, and domestic battery.

Because of his prior convictions, Charles is an Armed Career Criminal under federal law and subject to enhanced penalties for illegally possessing a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathon Johnson
Man arrested for DUI after near accident with officers
ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
Richard Barnes III
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest
Dyllan Amour Mugshot
EPD: Man placed into medically-induced coma following crime spree

Latest News

Back to School Celebration scheduled at Howell Park in Evansville
Mark Howard
Former WFIE sports anchor dies at age 65
Comedian Jo Koy
Comedian Jo Koy bringing tour to Evansville
Ohio Co. Health Dept. holding COVID vaccine clinic as part of state-wide event