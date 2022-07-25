EPD: Man placed into medically-induced coma following crime spree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he went on a crime spree throughout a neighborhood in Evansville.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Drive in response to a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, July 18.

Police say the caller told authorities that a car hit a pole and broke out on fire, and then a man got out of the burning vehicle and entered a nearby home.

According to an affidavit, dispatch heard several other calls in the same area about a man with a similar description running through people’s yards and trying to get into their homes and cars.

Police say they then received a call from the 2100 block of Longway Court about a man running over another man with a car, which resulted in an altercation that broke out between the two, and the suspect biting the other man during the fight.

EPD officials say police arrived on scene and then took the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Dyllan Amour, into custody. According to the affidavit, Amour was being treated by AMR when he spits on an EMS worker. Police say that Amour has Hepatitis A and Hepatitis C.

Police say Armour was taken to the hospital, but had to be placed in a medically-induced coma because he was fighting hospital staff.

Armour has since been released from the hospital. He’s now being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Armour is facing several charges, including attempted robbery, burglary armed with a deadly weapon, trespass to a motor vehicle, battery to public safety and residential entry.

