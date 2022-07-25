Birthday Club
Comedian Jo Koy bringing tour to Evansville

Comedian Jo Koy
Comedian Jo Koy(Old National Events Plaza)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Jo Koy will bring his 2022 Funny Is Funny World Tour to Old National Events Plaza on September 29.

The show includes all new material inspired by his family, specifically his son.

Koy has come a long way from his modest Las Vegas coffeehouse beginnings to selling out the world’s most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall (New York), Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Los Angeles), Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai) and ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU).

Koy is in the upcoming Universal Picture comedy film, Easter Sunday. It’s in theaters on August 5th, 2022.

The feature film is loosely based on his life experiences, set around a Filipino family gathering, celebrating Easter Sunday.

In addition to the big screen, Jo’s single-cam comedy Josep landed a pilot order at ABC.

He has four successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix.

In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix.

His fourth Netflix stand-up special was shot in March 2022 at the Forum in Los Angeles. The special is a follow-up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin’ In Hot - Koy.

Jo Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest.

He frequently appears on other comedy shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, and Lights Out with David Spade.

For more information and tickets, visit www.JoKoy.com.

Ticket Information:

What:                   Jo Koy, Funny is Funny Tour

When:                  Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 8:00 PM

Where:                 Old National Events Plaza, Aiken Theatre

Tickets:                Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and tax.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office. For more information about the Aiken Theatre, visit: www.oldnationaleventsplaza.com.

