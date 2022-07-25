EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some closures are coming this week as Section 1 construction for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing gets underway Monday.

A section of Kimsey Lane will close if the weather cooperates.

That’s between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road, including the Kimsey Lane overpass of Highway 41 and access to the Kimsey Lane Trail.

Those closures will be in place for the entire project. That’s until 2025.

Local traffic will be allowed.

Closures set as construction for I-69 Ohio River Crossing begins.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.