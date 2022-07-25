Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Closures set as construction for I-69 Ohio River Crossing begins

Closures set as construction for I-69 Ohio River Crossing begins
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some closures are coming this week as Section 1 construction for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing gets underway Monday.

A section of Kimsey Lane will close if the weather cooperates.

That’s between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road, including the Kimsey Lane overpass of Highway 41 and access to the Kimsey Lane Trail.

Those closures will be in place for the entire project. That’s until 2025.

Local traffic will be allowed.

Closures set as construction for I-69 Ohio River Crossing begins.
Closures set as construction for I-69 Ohio River Crossing begins.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathon Johnson
Man arrested for DUI after near accident with officers
Richard Barnes III
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest
ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Fairs kicks off Monday
Vanderburgh Co. Fairs kicks off Monday
Celebration set for new Jefferson Elementary in Henderson.
Celebration set for new Jefferson Elementary in Henderson
Vanderburgh Co. Fairs kicks off Monday
Vanderburgh Co. Fairs kicks off Monday
Ind. lawmakers holding special session to discuss several bills, including abortion