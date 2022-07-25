New developers taking over 5th & Main project in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials say there is a switch in developers for the Fifth and Main project in downtown Evansville.

CRG Residential, a Carmel-based construction and real estate investment firm, will now continue the downtown redevelopment.

We’re told that CRG Residential had previously helped with Evansville’s 144-unit mixed-use Post House.

City leaders tell us the CRG has already begun its due diligence phase on the Fifth and Main Project.

They tell us that includes site surveys, environmental assessments and strategizing on how to overcome current economic challenges.

CRG will pick up after former developer, Domo Development LLC, who officials say led the project through phase I.

Domo had originally acquired the 420 Main building back in September of 2019.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke cited inflation as one of the reasons for the switch in developers.

“The delay caused by inflation and supply chain constraints prompted a broader review of how best to proceed,” Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. “Ultimately, the parties agreed that transitioning to a new developer would be beneficial. We are appreciative of Domo’s contributions through phase I and pleased that CRG can partner with the city to complete this vital piece of our downtown plan.”

