Celebration set for new Jefferson Elementary in Henderson.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools is celebrating its new elementary school.

Students will head off to Jefferson Elementary in a couple of weeks for the first time.

However, they are getting a preview Monday night with an open house and ribbon-cutting.

The open house is from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

That new school is right behind South Middle School.

