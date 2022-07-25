Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Celebration set for new Jefferson Elementary in Henderson

Celebration set for new Jefferson Elementary in Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools is celebrating its new elementary school.

Students will head off to Jefferson Elementary in a couple of weeks for the first time.

However, they are getting a preview Monday night with an open house and ribbon-cutting.

The open house is from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

That new school is right behind South Middle School.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathon Johnson
Man arrested for DUI after near accident with officers
Richard Barnes III
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest
ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Latest News

Ind. lawmakers holding special session to discuss several bills, including abortion
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Celebration set for new Jefferson Elementary in Henderson.
Celebration set for new Jefferson Elementary in Henderson
Monday Sunrise Headlines 7/25
Monday Sunrise Headlines 7/25