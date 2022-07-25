Celebration set for new Jefferson Elementary in Henderson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools is celebrating its new elementary school.
Students will head off to Jefferson Elementary in a couple of weeks for the first time.
However, they are getting a preview Monday night with an open house and ribbon-cutting.
The open house is from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
That new school is right behind South Middle School.
