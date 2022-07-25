Birthday Club
Back to School Celebration scheduled at Howell Park in Evansville

(WJRT)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reising for County Council, IBEW Local Union 16 and UA Local 136 are sponsoring a Back to School Celebration in August.

According to a press release, that event is set for Thursday, August 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say the celebration will be held at the Shelter House at Howell Park in Evansville. The back to school event is open to the public, and many of the activities are free.

Food trucks, including Chino Taco and Kim’s Chuck Wagon, will be on site selling items such as crab rangoon, szechwan beef tacos, balsamic BBQ Pork Tots and sloppy cowboy joes.

According to a press release, event goers can enter a half-pot raffle drawing for a chance to win the cash prize. Half-pot ticket prices are one for $2, three for $5, five for $10, and an arm’s length for $20.

The event will also include activities such as a trivia contest, putt-putt and kids’ coloring contests.

For more information on this event, visit the event page on Facebook.

