Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Scattered storms, break in heat

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front will push into the northern half of the Tri-State on Sunday afternoon and evening.   Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, especially in areas along and north of I-64.  Widespread severe weather is not expected.  On Monday, highs will stay in the lower 80s with less humid air in areas north of the Ohio River.  Depending on where the cold front stalls, areas south of the front will still have highs in the 90s and triple-digit heat index values.  Active weather will continue this week with a daily chance for showers and storms.  Highs will stay in the middle 80s and lows will cool to near 70 through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Barnes III
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
gavel
Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100k from former employer

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
Sunday: Heat Advisory
14 First Alert 7/23 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/23 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/23 at 6pm
14 First Alert 7/23 at 6pm
Alert Day WFIE.
Weekend Alert Days for dangerous heat