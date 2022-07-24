Scattered storms, break in heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front will push into the northern half of the Tri-State on Sunday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, especially in areas along and north of I-64. Widespread severe weather is not expected. On Monday, highs will stay in the lower 80s with less humid air in areas north of the Ohio River. Depending on where the cold front stalls, areas south of the front will still have highs in the 90s and triple-digit heat index values. Active weather will continue this week with a daily chance for showers and storms. Highs will stay in the middle 80s and lows will cool to near 70 through Friday.

