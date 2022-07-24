Owensboro reacts to two motorcycles crashes this summer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People in Owensboro held events Saturday, reacting to two different motorcycle crashes from this summer. One of which resulted in the death of the driver.

It was a big day for bikers in western Kentucky. At Milligan’s Bar, people held a fundraiser for Sean Harrell, a man who survived a crash from June. Earlier, across town, another group of bikers came together to give a final sendoff to another man who didn’t survive a crash from last week.

It was a happy day for a group of people who came to Milligan’s Bar to raise money for a friend, and he didn’t even know it was happening.

“He had no idea any of this was going on until last minute, but that’s what family’s for,” said fundraiser organizer Chris Hardesty.

The money was for Sean Harrell. In June, a driver pulled out in front of him while he was on his motorcycle, causing him to crash. Emergency crews flew him to Evansville where he was treated for a brain bleed. His friends say they’re glad to have him back after his long hospital stay.

“We’ve been blessed enough to keep him around but there’s a lot of people that aren’t that fortunate,” said Hardesty.

It was a somber day for the friends and family of Charles Harris, who lost his life in a motorcycle crash last week. Harris was a veteran, and a group of bikers thought he deserved one last ride.

“I figured we’d battle the heat, come out here, bury this hero, and carry on,” said Patriot Guard Rider Scott Butler.

The day had people thinking about the cost of distracted driving, and what drivers need to do to keep these things from happening.

“People on cell phones need to put them down and just be more aware of bikes,” said Butler. “We’ve had too many fatalities in the last two weeks and I just think they need to be more aware of what they’re doing.”

They encourage drivers to limit any distractions while driving. They also say people need to avoid letting grass clippings get into the road when they mow their lawns, saying it can be dangerous for bikes.

“Just be aware of your surroundings whenever you’re out there because you could save somebody’s life,” said Hardesty.

The organizer of Sean Harrell’s fundraiser said one good thing that’s come from the experience is that all of Sean’s friends are a little more likely now to wear a helmet.

