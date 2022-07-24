OFD responds to house fire, saves owner’s dog

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Whitetail Court at 3:38 a.m. Sunday.

According to a social media post, the homeowner was woken up from a smoke detector alarm and was able to make it out without injury.

OFD says a dog that was in the home had to be resuscitated at the scene and two others were unable to be found in the early moments on scene.

OFD also says Owensboro Police Department, AMR, Kenergy and Red Cross responded to the scene as well.

