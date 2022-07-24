Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

OFD responds to house fire, saves owner’s dog

OFD responds to house fire, saves owner’s dog
OFD responds to house fire, saves owner’s dog(Owensboro Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Whitetail Court at 3:38 a.m. Sunday.

According to a social media post, the homeowner was woken up from a smoke detector alarm and was able to make it out without injury.

OFD says a dog that was in the home had to be resuscitated at the scene and two others were unable to be found in the early moments on scene.

OFD also says Owensboro Police Department, AMR, Kenergy and Red Cross responded to the scene as well.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Barnes III
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
gavel
Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100k from former employer

Latest News

Johnathon Johnson
Man arrested for DUI after near accident with officers
Princeton-born and Dodgers standout Gil Hodges is set to be immortalized in baseball history as...
Tri-State native Gil Hodges slated to be enshrined in National Baseball Hall of Fame
Demolition City Roller Derby returns to Evansville following 2-year hiatus
Demolition City Roller Derby returns to Evansville following 2-year hiatus
One group came to celebrate a friend as he recovers, the other honored a man who died in a crash.
Owensboro reacts to two motorcycle crashes this summer