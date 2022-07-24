Mills holds 6-stroke lead after third round in Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a mostly soggy first weekend of the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament at Fendrich Golf Course, but competition got a whole lot hotter and quite a bit tougher as golfers switched courses to Rolling Hills Country Club on Saturday.

The final round will be held Sunday at Evansville Country Club.

Here’s the leaderboard as it stands after three rounds completed:

1. David Mills -15

2. Nathan Hoss -9

T3. Matt Monroe -8

5. Zachary Turi -7

6. Walker Beck -6

7. Drew Cahill -3

8. Spencer Wagner -1

9. Matthew Ladd E

10. Drew Mathews +1

11. Isaac Rohleder +2

T12. Eric Brinker +3

T12. Cameron Weyer +3

T12. Caleb Wassmer +3

T12. Blake Ruckman +3

T12. Dave Turpin +3

T17. Mark Wehner +4

T17. Reid Lorey +4

T17. Eric Orth +4

T17. Kyle Aiton +4

