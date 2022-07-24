Man arrested for DUI after near accident with officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after officers say he almost side swiped them driving down N. Saint Joseph Avenue.

They say that happened just after midnight around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a media report, officers with the Evansville Police Department were driving in a marked police vehicle on N. St. Joseph Ave, in the far right lane, when they saw a truck turn on it’s left turning signal, in the left bound lane, to turn on Bement Avenue.

EPD officers say the driver did not turn and began to unsafely move into the officer’s lane. The officer had to quickly hit their brakes, before being side swiped by the man in the truck.

Police say the driver eventually moved into the right lane of north bound traffic. That’s when officers pulled him over.

When speaking to the driver, officers say they could smell the odor of alcohol as he spoke. The driver also showed signs of impairment including slurred speech.

Officers asked the driver for his license and registration and identified him as 33-year-old Johnathan Johnson.

Johnathon Johnson (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

According to a media report, officers discovered the plates to Johnson’s truck were expired. They then asked him to step out of the car to perform field sobriety tests.

Johnson exited the vehicle and was patted down by officers, but refused to take the tests. He told officers it was because he knew he was drunk and didn’t want to waste their time.

EPD says Johnson allowed officers to breathalyze him and he blew a .222 grams of alcohol.

Officers say they handcuffed Johnson and read him his rights. During questioning, Johnson told officers he was coming from Lamasco Bar on Franklin Street.

According to a media report, Johnson also told officers he had several drinks and the equivalent of a 12 pack of beer. Johnson said he was headed home to Owensville, Indiana when they pulled him over.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, and is facing an operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge.

