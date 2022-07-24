EFD responds to garage fire on Joan Place

Birthday Club
The Evansville Fire Department says they were called to a garage fire on Sunday morning.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says they were called to a garage fire on Sunday morning.

It happened at a home on Joan Place just before 11 a.m.

EFD says the fire had spread to a wooden deck and into the home by the time they arrived.

Officials say one firefighter was injured while fighting the fire after a piece of the deck and house fell on his shoulder and wrist, but they say those injuries were minor.

The house was ruled to be vacant, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

