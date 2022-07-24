Demolition City Roller Derby returns to Evansville following 2-year hiatus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Demolition City Roller Derby team is back in action this summer after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

It’s been a long two years off, and understandably, there are several new faces. On Saturday, the team held its second exhibition match of the year with the “Bout for Blood” at Swonder Arena.

Demolition City Roller Derby is comprised of two interleague travel teams, the “Dynamite Dolls” and “Destruction Dames,” who compete with other leagues from around the Midwest and beyond. In match play, two teams of 15 skaters duke it out. Five from each side are on the track during gameplay, and the “jammer” who has the star on the helmet, has to lap members of the opposing team to score points.

“We’re so thrilled to be here, and the community support has been just awesome,” skater and team trainer Kimmie S’More said. “We’ve had some pretty good crowds, and you can see there’s lots of skaters here ready to play. We had to follow some strict COVID pandemic policies, and we weren’t even allowed to practice together. We got back together around November of 2021, and we started basically from scratch. We’d all been off skates for like two years, not completely off skates, but not practicing together. So, we got a lot of new blood and everything, and we just started from the ground up, training again. Everybody’s really excited, just derby’s back!”

The “Bout for Blood” theme wasn’t just about the matches. Demolition City Roller Derby donated blood to the American Red Cross this week, and encourage their fans to do so as well.

Demolition City Roller Derby has been around since 2007.

