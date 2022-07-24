Allen, Markham capture doubles title at Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ashlyn Kruger captured the first semi-final match defeating Catherine Harrison 6-0, 7-6. Harrison fought hard in the second set but Kruger pulled it out 8-6 in the tiebreaker. Kruger, just 18 years old, won the Junior Orange Bowl in December. As a junior she was ranked in the top 20 in the world.

Sachia Vickery captures the other semi-final match defeating Elizabeth Mandlik 7-6, 7-5. Mandlik put a tough fight but Vickery pulled it out in a close match

Kolie Allen and Ava Markham captured the doubles title defeating Kylie Collins and Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 1-6, 10-3. Allen is a senior at Ohio State and Markham a senior at Wisconsin. The two just met this week when they were both looking for a doubles partner on Monday during sign-in. The two just gelled on the court together and were able to capture the doubles title.

