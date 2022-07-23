Tri-State native Gil Hodges slated to be enshrined in National Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WFIE) - Princeton-born and Dodgers standout Gil Hodges is set to be immortalized in baseball history this weekend as a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Back in December, 14 Sports reported that Hodges was finally voted into the Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee, which recognizes candidates who made their contributions to the game between 1950 and 1969.

Hodges, who starred as a four-sport athlete at Petersburg High School, played 18 years as a first baseman in the major leagues, winning two World Series titles with the Dodgers. As a manager, he also led the Miracle Mets team to the 1969 championship.

The eight-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner amassed 370 home runs in his career, which ranked third-most by a right-handed hitter when he retired in 1963.

He died in 1972 at 47 years old.

Earlier this year, Hodges’ jersey was retired during a ceremony held at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to air on the MLB Network at 12:30 p.m. CST on Sunday.

