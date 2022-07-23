Sunday: Heat Advisory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8pm Sunday which is projected to be the final heat advisory for July as temps are scheduled to drop next week. Temps accelerated in the mid to upper 90s Saturday afternoon under full sunshine with an average heat index of 105. Tonight, mostly clear and muggy as lows drop into the 70s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with a 15% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the upper 90s with a heat index near 105. Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds as the primary concern.

Beneficial rains and cooler temps will be the nexus for drought relief for the final week of July. Monday, cloudy to mostly cloudy and not as hot as high temps drop into the lower 80s. A frontal boundary will draw closer sparking a 60% chance of needed showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low due to the extensive cloud cover and lack of wind shear.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain below normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.