Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Sunday: Heat Advisory

Cooler Weather Monday
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8pm Sunday which is projected to be the final heat advisory for July as temps are scheduled to drop next week. Temps accelerated in the mid to upper 90s Saturday afternoon under full sunshine with an average heat index of 105.  Tonight, mostly clear and muggy as lows drop into the 70s.

Sunday, mostly sunny with a 15% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the upper 90s with a heat index near 105. Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds as the primary concern.

Beneficial rains and cooler temps will be the nexus for drought relief for the final week of July. Monday, cloudy to mostly cloudy and not as hot as high temps drop into the lower 80s.  A frontal boundary will draw closer sparking a 60% chance of needed showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low due to the extensive cloud cover and lack of wind shear.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain below normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
Crews called to wreck on Zion Road in Henderson County.
Update: Driver killed in Henderson crash, coroner releases name
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Richard Barnes III
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest
gavel
Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100k from former employer

Latest News

Alert Day WFIE.
Weekend Alert Days for dangerous heat
14 First Alert 7/22 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/22 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/22 at 4pm
14 First Alert 7/22 at 4pm
7/22 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
7/22 14 First Alert 11 a.m.