Restore Outreach Ministries organizing back-to-school giveaway event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the school year approaches, Restore Outreach Ministries is hosting a back-to-school giveaway on Saturday.

The giveaway is happening at the Westside Community Center on West Michigan Street in Evansville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event organizers say they will be giving away free school supplies and backpacks.

The event is returning after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say they are expecting anywhere from 400-600 students.

