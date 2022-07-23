Restore Outreach Ministries organizing back-to-school giveaway event
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the school year approaches, Restore Outreach Ministries is hosting a back-to-school giveaway on Saturday.
The giveaway is happening at the Westside Community Center on West Michigan Street in Evansville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Event organizers say they will be giving away free school supplies and backpacks.
The event is returning after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers say they are expecting anywhere from 400-600 students.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.