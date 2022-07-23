Registration open for volunteer positions at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance are looking for volunteers for this year’s tournament at Victoria National Golf Club, and there’s a special twist for those who help out.

As an incentive, TaylorMade Golf has made a significant donation to those who are willing to help. Volunteer coordinator David Gambrall says there are multiple volunteer opportunities available and there’s still another month left to register if interested in volunteering.

“This year we’ve partnered with TaylorMade Golf – they’re going to give us over 80 some items at our volunteer appreciation dinner up to a full set of clubs with bag,” Gambrall said. “We have volunteers who do everything from course ecology, work in the hospitality tents, spotters, marshals, walking scorers. We have a variety of about 12 jobs that the volunteers do on the course.”

Volunteers also get free passes for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, which runs from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4.

Volunteer work is needed from the week before the golf tournament through the Tuesday after the tournament. Registration to volunteer is $55.

