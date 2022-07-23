Police: Grayson County man facing drug charges after crashing car in Beaver Dam
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A Grayson County man has been arrested on drug charges after crashing his car in Ohio County on Thursday.
The crash happened on the Western Kentucky Parkway at around 3:46 p.m.
According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, Anthony Campbell crashed his vehicle into the center median.
Police say Campbell was driving on a DUI suspended license and had 23.6 grams of methamphetamine, two syringes and $1,120 in cash.
He’s now being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.
