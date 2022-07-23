Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Grayson County man facing drug charges after crashing car in Beaver Dam

Police say officers found a Grayson County man in possession of 23.6 grams of methamphetamine,...
Police say officers found a Grayson County man in possession of 23.6 grams of methamphetamine, two syringes and $1,120 in cash following a wreck in Beaver Dam on Thursday.(Source: Beaver Dam Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A Grayson County man has been arrested on drug charges after crashing his car in Ohio County on Thursday.

The crash happened on the Western Kentucky Parkway at around 3:46 p.m.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, Anthony Campbell crashed his vehicle into the center median.

Police say Campbell was driving on a DUI suspended license and had 23.6 grams of methamphetamine, two syringes and $1,120 in cash.

He’s now being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.

Anthony Campbell Mugshot
Anthony Campbell Mugshot(Source: Ohio County Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Crews called to wreck on Zion Road in Henderson County.
Update: Driver killed in Henderson crash, coroner releases name
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
gavel
Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100k from former employer
Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows him inappropriately touching victim

Latest News

Restore Outreach Ministries organizing back-to-school giveaway event
Restore Outreach Ministries organizing back-to-school giveaway event
Youth groups got to participate in a walking tour near the Evansville African American Museum...
Read Evansville holds walking tour at Evansville African American Museum
Dawson Springs Annual Barbecue marks 1st major event since December storms
Dawson Springs Annual Barbecue marks 1st major event since December storms
Earlington Elementary set to close after 2022-2023 school year
Earlington Elementary set to close after 2022-2023 school year