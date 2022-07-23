Police: Grayson County man facing drug charges after crashing car in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A Grayson County man has been arrested on drug charges after crashing his car in Ohio County on Thursday.

The crash happened on the Western Kentucky Parkway at around 3:46 p.m.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, Anthony Campbell crashed his vehicle into the center median.

Police say Campbell was driving on a DUI suspended license and had 23.6 grams of methamphetamine, two syringes and $1,120 in cash.

He’s now being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.

Anthony Campbell Mugshot (Source: Ohio County Detention Center)

