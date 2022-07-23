ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash they say happened Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, the crash happened on the intersection of US Route 45 and 2200 North in Wayne County around 3:30 p.m.

ISP says a preliminary investigation shows a van was traveling south of US Route 45 near 2200 North, while a truck was traveling north at the same location.

Officials say the driver of the van tried to turn east onto 2200 North, in front of the truck. The truck hit the van sending it off the roadway and into a tree.

According to a press release, 61-year-old Evelyn Flexter, who was a passenger in the van, was pronounced dead on scene. An 8-year-old passenger who was also in the van was flown to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officials say the driver of the van and two other passengers were flown to a hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck reported no injuries.

ISP says the crash is under investigation and the driver of the van was cited for failure to yield right of way.

