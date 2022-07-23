Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson II (top right) and Christine Robertson (bottom left). Officials identified the suspect as Kristine Whitehead.(MissingKids.org)
By KWTX staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for three children out of Kempner.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4.

They are looking for Kristine Whitehead, 35, in connection with their abduction.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number GJZ8544.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to wreck on Zion Road in Henderson County.
Update: Driver killed in Henderson crash, coroner releases name
Left: Nathan Pippin. Right: Adam Corbett.
Affidavit: Officers recover over 850 grams of meth during traffic stop
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Richard Barnes III
Family of man who overdosed reacts to accused drug dealer’s arrest
gavel
Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100k from former employer

Latest News

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
1 dead, 6 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size
Disney is reportedly changing the name of its 'fairy godmothers' to a more gender-neutral...
Disney parks change ‘fairy godmother’ title to gender-neutral ‘apprentice,’ report says
WHO labels monkeypox as a "public health emergency of international concern," said...
WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency