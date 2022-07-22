Weekend Alert Days for dangerous heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values as high as 100 to 106°, but it will be even hotter and more humid this weekend. A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 AM Saturday and continues until 8 PM Sunday.

If you are going out to Friday After 5 in Owensboro, just be sure to dress for the heat and drink plenty of water and non-alcoholic drinks to keep you hydrated. Our temperatures will likely be in the 90s with triple-digit heat index values until the sunset, then we will fall back through the 80s overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by early Saturday morning under mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be sunny and hot! Temperatures will quickly climb out of the 70s and through the 80s during the first half of the day. Our temperatures will probably crack 90° with heat index values in the triple digits by about 10 or 11 AM. The temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to near 100° Saturday afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel like about 105 to 110°.

We may see a few more clouds on Sunday, but it will still be mostly sunny. Sunday may also be a bit breezier than Saturday, but it will still be a hot wind from the southwest. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s Sunday afternoon with heat index values around 104 to 108°.

Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday night as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on and off every day next week, bringing us widespread totals of 1 to 2 inches of much-needed rain by the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s most of next week, although we may briefly climb into the low to mid 90s Wednesday.

