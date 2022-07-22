Vanderburgh Co. Health Department to host Back to School Blitz vaccination event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is getting ready for their Back to School Vaccination Blitz.

It’ll be at the health department on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a chance for parents to bring their kids in to get all of their necessary vaccines for school, and COVID vaccines will be available as well.

The health department is asking people that want to come to the event to make an appointment, but they’ll also take walk-ins.

“The state has seen the numbers drop over the last couple of years obviously due to COVID a lot of issues have come about,” Joe Gries with the Vanderburgh County Health Department said. “This is one of them, so we want to try and increase our childhood immunizations, get our numbers back up to where they should be.”

Kids will also get certificates for a free haircut from Salon Academy so they can get a fresh haircut before school, while supplies last.

