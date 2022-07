VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The 101st Vanderburgh County Fair is around the corner.

It starts up Sunday with livestock showcases and then runs all next week.

Miss Vanderburgh County will be crowned Monday night.

The Michael Ray & Sean Stemaly Concert will be on Wednesday.

It wraps up with the demolition derby on Saturday.

