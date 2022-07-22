Birthday Club
USI men’s basketball set to compete in 2022 Gotham Classic

Screaming Eagles facing off against Notre Dame, St. Bonaventure and Bowling Green
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana athletics department announced Wednesday the men’s basketball program will be competing in this year’s Gotham Classic.

The Screaming Eagles are opening the event against Notre Dame on Nov. 16.

USI will then square off with St. Bonaventure on Nov. 22 before wrapping up play against Bowling Green on Nov. 26.

All three will be road games for the Screaming Eagles.

This is the first time that USI will compete in the Gotham Classic following the university’s recent move to NCAA Division I.

